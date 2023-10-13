2023 October 13 16:41

Hambantota International Port posts record in September 2023

The Hambantota International Port (HIP) clocked half a million transshipment units for this year in September 2023, surpassing the port’s previous year’s RORO numbers, according to the company's release.



Last year HIP hit the 500,000 mark in November, closing 2022 with a total volume of 558,200 moves of local and transshipment cargo handled, whereas this year the port was able to achieve the milestone within the 3rd quarter of 2023, setting a new milestone.

The port’s RORO business has seen significant growth in the past 5 years and it is now an attractive destination for transshipment of vehicles.

The port handled 218 ship calls from 8 shipping lines to date this year, with the highest volume of 75,608 moves recorded in September from 32 RORO vessel calls. The month of September also recorded the highest ever RORO loading volume of 39,200 moves. The 500,000 milestone was completed with transshipment operations carried out for MV. Sunlight Ace of MOL and MV. Soo Shin of Glovis which brought volumes of 2391 moves and 3407 moves respectively.

Compared to 2022, the port has seen a 25% increase in RORO volumes. Apart from dedication and hard work, the high growth in volumes is attributed to HIP’s investment in new equipment that has helped the port meet international standards, consolidating its position as a leading transshipment port for RORO. Construction of the new yard for transshipment vehicles is also nearing completion and is expected to become wholly operational by 2024.