2023 October 13 15:55

Port of Corpus Christi announces Q3 volumes

For the first time in its history, Port of Corpus Christi customers have moved more than 50 million tons of goods through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in a single quarter, setting a record for the sixth consecutive quarter.

The 52 million tons moved in Q3 2023 was a 7.7 percent increase from the same period last year and 4.5 percent higher than the prior record set in Q2 2023. The new high mark primarily can be attributed to a jump in crude oil exports. The Port of Corpus Christi saw a 4.4 percent increase in crude oil shipments (to 32.4 million tons) compared to Q2 2023, as well as slightly higher volumes in liquefied natural gas (LNG), petroleum products and agricultural commodities.

Port of Corpus Christi customers have moved 151.3 million tons through the gateway during the first nine months of 2023, a 9.4 percent increase from the same period in 2022. The leading commodities during this period were crude oil, refined products and LNG.



In September, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded the final contract for the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project to Callan Marine, Ltd., marking the beginning of the last stretch of this vital infrastructure project to both widen and deepen the channel.

Phases one and two have concluded, with the third estimated for completion in early 2024. The fourth and final phase of the CIP is projected to be complete in early 2025.



The Port of Corpus Christi is the largest port in the United States in total revenue tonnage. Strategically located on the western Gulf of Mexico with a 36-mile, soon to be 54-foot (MLLW) deep channel, the Port of Corpus Christi is a major gateway to international and domestic maritime commerce.