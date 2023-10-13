  • Home
  2023 October 13

    Consortium of four companies wins tender for Port Community System in the Romanian port of Constanta

    German port consultancy HPC Hamburg Port Consulting together with Romanian IT company Critical Technologies SRL (consortium leader) and two Estonian maritime and shipping partners E.N. Shipping Services OÜ and Saaresalu OÜ have won an international tender for developing the specifications for design and implementation for the Port Community System for the Port of Constanta in Romania.

    A PCS is a digital platform and information technology infrastructure that facilitates and optimizes the exchange of information and data among various stakeholders within a seaport or logistics ecosystem. The primary goal of a Port Community System is to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and coordination of activities related to the movement of goods through a port. The implementation of the project will help to upgrade the management and automation of ports and logistics processes, improve inter-agency coordination in Romania and significantly reduce administrative burden and bureaucracy.

    The Consultant’s team will conduct a feasibility study on the implementation of PCS within nine months and will provide the National Company “Maritime Ports Administration” S.A. Constanta with the recommendations and guidelines for the development and implementation of PCS in their ports.

    The Port of Constanta (with Constanta zone, Midia zone, Mangalia Zone, Basarabi Zone, Tomis Marina) is a public-private maritime port owned by the Romanian State which is responsible for their regulation and function. The National Company “Maritime Ports Administration” S.A. Constanta (MPA) is a company under the authority of the Ministry of Transports and Infrastructure.

    Critical Technologies is a Romanian company specialized in IT&C consultancy and integration of complex systems. The mission of the company is to contribute to the digitalization of the Romanian state-owned companies and governmental agencies.

    HPC Hamburg Port Consulting is a logistics consultancy specializing in strategy and transformation services for the ports, terminals and rail sectors. Since its foundation in 1976, the Hamburg-based consultancy has completed around 1,800 projects in 130 countries on six continents along the entire development cycle of port and terminal projects.

    Saaresalu was established in April 2010 as a consultancy for maritime and logistics projects. Throughout the years, Saaresalu has been offering tailor made project management and business development services for public and private sector clients keeping the focus in maritime, transport and logistics sector. In the maritime sector, projects involve helping governments in digitalization projects throughout the world, an EBRD-financed “Georgia: Port Community System” being a flagship project in the digitalization domain.

    E.N. Shipping Services focuses project delivery and consultancy in maritime domain. It specializes on project initiation, team assembling, project management and delivery, expert advisory and consultancy on global scale. E.N. Shipping Services CEO Eero Naaber acts as a project manager in the current undertaking.

