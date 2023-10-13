  • Home
  • 2023 October 13 12:11

    The project to create infrastructure for a FPU deployment in Pevek gets green light from Glavgosexpertiza

    Rosatom’s Hydrographic Enterprise was named as the project developer

    Image credit: Nevskoye Design Bureau

    Russia’s Main Department of State Expertise (Glavgosexpertiza) has issued a positive opinion on the project to create infrastructure for the deployment of new generation floating power units (MPPU). The FPUs will be part of a marine terminal project at Cape Nagleinyn, the Port of Pevek, on the Northern Sea Route. The approval is registered in the Unified State Register of Expert Opinions, Glavgosexpertiza said.

    The Federal State Unitary Enterprise Hydrographic Enterprise (part of Rosatom State Corporation) is the Developer of the project. The documentation was prepared by Atoll Research Institute, Petrokhim-Technology Design Institute, Vector Innovation Center, Ecosky, Navigator SPb, Atomenergomash, and Global Port Engineering.

    The FPU is designed to a source of electricity as part of the infrastructure for deployment the floating power unit, including onshore hydraulic engineering and technological structures, and must provide up to 106 MW of electricity to the onshore networks.

    PortNews reported earlier that Rosatom is building four modernized floating power units (MFPU), which will supply power to the Baimsk ore zone. The lead MFPU should be deployed in the area of Cape Nagleinyn, Chaunskaya Bay, East Siberian Sea.

    Nevskoye DB was contracted by Rosatom State Corporation to develop the detailed construction documentation for the Modernized Floating Power Unit of Project 20871.

    Nevskoye Design Bureau and Atomenergomash, Rosatom’s mechanical engineering division, signed an agreement on March 30, 2022, to develop a 3D model and detailed design documentation for an upgraded Project 20871 FPU.

    The modernized Project 20871 MFPU is based on the RITM-200S reactor plant, created by Nizhny Novgorod based OKBM Afrikantov nuclear engineering company.

    Modernized Floating Power Unit is a non-self-propelled berth-connected vessel, with a ship length multilevel superstructure. RS Class notation: KE (*) AUT2-ICS Berth-connected ship (S) floating power plant. The MFPU is designed for operation in Russia’s Far North and Far East.

    PortNews also reported that Russian government assigned in the 2024 federal budget in excess of RUB 8 billion for the construction of hydraulic engineering structures (HES) and dredging at Cape Nagleynin for development of the Baimsk ore zone in 2024.

    The Glavgosexpertiza of Russia issued a positive conclusion last month on the construction of a marine terminal in the seaport of Pevek, in Chukotka Autonomous Okrug for the shipment of products from the Baimsky Mining and Processing Plant. Prior to the project, Russian government authorized the port territory expansion through adding additional land and water basin near Cape Nagleynin in the Chaunskaya Bay. The terminal commissioning scheduled for 2026, will contribute to the development of a year-round cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

