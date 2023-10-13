  • Home
  • News
  • TECO 2030 launches the world’s most compact and efficient inherently safe marine fuel cell system
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 October 13 11:36

    TECO 2030 launches the world’s most compact and efficient inherently safe marine fuel cell system

    TECO 2030 elaborates the world’s most power dense marine and heavy-duty fuel cell module, the FCM400. The FCM400 has already an Approval in Principle from DNV and currently undergoes type approval process for maritime and heavy-duty applications. FCM400 is inherently gas-safe to accommodate easy integration onboard a ship for zero emission energy generation.

    TECO 2030 has developed hydrogen fuel cells that enable ships and other heavy-duty applications to become emissions-free, and the company is in the process of establishing Europe's first Giga production facility for hydrogen PEM fuel cell stacks and modules in Narvik, Norway. Production of fuel cell stacks is already underway, and the commencement of module production is expected to start within the next few months. TECO 2030’s fuel cell stacks employ unique technologies developed together with technology partner, AVL, a forerunner in hydrogen applications, enabling industry-leading power density and performance.

    TECO 2030’s world-class fuel cell system is a technologically advanced clean energy generation system. The attributes of the modular 400kW fuel cell system includes industry leading energy efficiency, inherent safety concept, leading dimensions and component design, lifetime, and rapid dynamic load response.

    TECO 2030’s fuel cell system has been developed along with an inherent safety concept, this means that the design and operation of fuel cells minimize consequence of potential hazards. This includes a separate and independent safety system, venting arrangement, certified and field proven components, and robust containment systems.

    The FCM400 system has the lowest footprint on the market when calculating power output per unit volume, meaning that there is no other supplier of similar energy density for marine and heavy-duty applications. Real estate onboard a ship or similar sites is limited so the importance of energy density is key to many of TECO 2030’s clients and partners. The FCM400 has a dynamic load which relates to the ability of the fuel cell to rapidly respond to changes in power demand, which is important for mobility and grid applications were power requirements can change swiftly.

Другие новости по темам: hydrogen, TECO 2030  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 October 13

12:40 New logistics setup enables more climate friendly export of Swedish pulp through the Port of Gothenburg
12:11 The project to create infrastructure for a FPU deployment in Pevek gets green light from Glavgosexpertiza
12:01 World's first LNG-fueled Panamax commences operation
11:36 TECO 2030 launches the world’s most compact and efficient inherently safe marine fuel cell system
11:03 Maersk considers ordering 15 more methanol-fuelled containerships
10:45 Molgas Group completes first LNG bunkering at Rotterdam
10:25 Nine-month cargo volume of Russian seaports rises 9% to 675.3 million tonnes (expanded version)
10:13 Port of Los Angeles releases draft environmental impact report for low-carbon cement-processing facility project

2023 October 12

18:07 MOL Cruises announces the name of the new ship
17:41 MITSUI E&S and Liberaware сonduct demonstration experiment using small-sized drone for internal structure inspection of container crane
17:36 The Northern delivery law to help reduce cargo delivery time by 25%, prices - by up to 20%, official says
17:12 ICS welcomes New Zealand Shipping Federation to full membership
16:38 Mawani container traffic up 11.66% to 732,293 TEUs in September
16:05 FueLNG completes its 1,000th ship-to-ship delivery
15:36 MAN to investigate engine concepts for maritime hydrogen applications
15:10 Sallaum Lines opts for Wartsila’s Decarbonisation Programme
15:03 Maersk signs deal with Starlink for its Ocean fleet
14:33 China's first hydrogen fuel cell ship completes maiden voyage
14:00 Damen wins class and flag states approval in principle for future methanol-fuelled workboats
13:36 Neu Seeschiffahrt to implement Yara Marine’s FuelOpt across fleet
13:21 Van Oord signs IRBC Agreement for the Renewable Energy Sector
12:50 Dublin Port Company signs the Agenda 2030 by AIVP
12:10 The Methanol Institute Welcomes Royal Caribbean Group
11:40 DEME Offshore secures cable contract for first offshore wind farm in Poland
11:20 Tallink Grupp launches vessel Victoria I on the Tallinn-Helsinki route
10:47 Global containership orderbook expands to record high - Alphaliner
10:23 Euronav announces fleet expansion
10:05 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 41, 2023
09:55 MAN Energy Solutions signs with Spire to accelerate digitalisation strategy
09:09 Russia develops a few logistics projects for coal exports, along with the BAM, Trans-Siberian Railways expansion

2023 October 11

18:07 Trafigura increases commitment to green hydrogen
17:38 VEB.RF expert: Russia needs to build its own oil hubs in India, Indonesia, China
17:14 Mass flow meter Bunker measurement system mandatory as of 1 January 2026
17:05 Athenian Sea Carriers orders 4 LNG and methanol-ready chemical tankers
16:59 The world's first methanol-powered container ship moored at the Port of Gothenburg
16:55 SNSZ Shipyard kicks off sea trials of the MCMV Lev Chernavin
16:35 Azerbaijan, Russia discuss implementation of North-South transport corridor project
16:05 Advent’s fuel cells to power Technohull vessel
15:39 Rotterdam and Oslo Cities sign MoU for new Green Corridor
14:53 Second electric tugboat for Canada’s LNG export facility arrives in Vancouver
14:25 Galveston Wharves awarded $1 mln TCEQ grant for shore power pilot
13:57 GTT entrusted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of five very large LNG-fuelled container vessels on behalf of Yang-Ming
12:41 OOCL names its sixth eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel “OOCL Gdynia”
12:09 Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables sign export cable contracts for Baltyk II & III offshore wind farms
11:45 SOHAR Freezone elevates its automotive logistics operations
11:20 QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies sign a 27-year LNG supply agreement for up to 3.5 MTPA to France
11:18 Damen Shipyards signs contract with Port of Antwerp-Bruges for supply of six new RSD tugs
11:14 Morcenter TEK: Exports volume at Russian seaports rose 7.7% in Jan-Sept 2023
10:35 Marlink signs multi-year agreement on EUTELSAT 10B for maritime connectivity over EMEA
10:13 Oceaneering announces Petrobras drill pipe riser systems contract
09:53 Russian seaports’ nine-month cargo volume rises 9% hitting 675 million tonne mark

2023 October 10

18:07 European Commission proposes fishing opportunities for 2024 in the Mediterranean and Black Seas
17:34 Hutchison Ports group’s BEST terminal receives 6 new hybrid cranes
17:30 Stroyliderplus shipyard launches FPDG3 design dredger Nikolai Rusanov
17:08 European Commission decides not to extend antitrust block exemption for liner shipping consortia
16:41 World’s largest offshore wind farm Dogger Bank produces power for the first time
16:23 Navy's Northern Fleet’s group starts the final phase of its mission in the Arctic Ocean
16:04 IBIA seeks industry participation for digitalisation survey
15:47 Beihai’s first 210,000-ton LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier completes sea trial
15:29 BMT carries out Germany's first B100 biofuel bunker delivery
14:46 Grain exports via Rostov Oblast ports jump 20% (month-on-month) in September reaching 430,000 tonnes
14:43 China Classification Society completes the first type approval certificate of ship cyber security firewall
14:13 Voltaire installs first next generation wind turbines to help deliver first power at Dogger Bank in the UK
13:47 LR awards Approval in Principle for ERMA FIRST’s Carbon Capture & Storage System
13:22 Samsung Heavy Industries receives $260 million order for LNG carrier
12:38 International Chamber of Shipping launches CII Data Collection System
12:13 Peninsula granted LNG bunkering operator license in Gibraltar
11:56 TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING signs contracts with ITOCHU Corporation and Safe Bulkers for an order of two KAMSARMAX methanol-fueled bulk carriers
11:00 Fincantieri signs contract for the construction of a new ferry
10:44 Russian fish product exports rise 7% to 1.6 million tonnes in January-September