2023 October 13 10:13

Port of Los Angeles releases draft environmental impact report for low-carbon cement-processing facility project

The Port of Los Angeles has released a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for a proposed Low-Carbon Cement-Processing Facility Project, located at Berths 191-194, in Wilmington at the Port of Los Angeles, according to the company's release.



Ecocem Materials Ltd, through its subsidiary Orcem California Inc., proposes to construct and operate a new processing facility on the backlands adjacent to Berths 192-194 that would import raw materials by ship and truck, temporarily store and process them to produce a low-carbon binder (an alternative to portland cement) and load third-party trucks that would transport the product to local consumers.

The proposed project would receive one of the raw materials from overseas by dry bulk cargo vessels operating at Berth 191. The project site would be occupied by process buildings and conveyors, administration and maintenance buildings, material storage silos and piles, and truck loading facilities.



To begin the environmental review process for this proposed project, the Port of Los Angeles released an Initial Study/Notice of Preparation (IS/NOP) in March 2022.