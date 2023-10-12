2023 October 12 14:33

China's first hydrogen fuel cell ship completes maiden voyage

The hydrogen fuel cell power demonstration ship Sanxia Qingzhou 1 (Three Gorges Hydrogen Boat No 1) completed its maiden voyage at the Three Gorges Visitor Center (Wharf 9) in Yichang, Hubei province, on the morning of Oct 11, 2023, marking a breakthrough in the application of hydrogen fuel cell technology in inland vessels, according to China Daily.

It is estimated that the hydrogen powered ship is expected to save 103.16 tons of fuel oil per year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 343.67 metric tons compared with traditional oil-powered ships.

The hydrogen powered ship has a steel and aluminum composite structure, with a total length of 49.9 meters, a width of 10.4 meters and a depth of 3.2 meters. Its hydrogen fuel cell rated output power is 500 kilowatts, realizing an endurance of up to 200 kilometers.

After delivery, the ship will be responsible for traffic, inspection, emergency and other work in the Three Gorges reservoir area and river section between the Three Gorges and Gezhou Dam.