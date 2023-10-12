2023 October 12 12:50

Dublin Port Company signs the Agenda 2030 by AIVP

Dublin Port Company (DPC) has officially signed the Agenda 2030 by AIVP (International Association of Ports and Cities), according to the company's release.



AIVP’s 2030 Agenda is the world’s first initiative to adapt the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals for the specific context of port-city relations. The document seeks to create a deeper connection between ports and cities and was produced jointly between AIVP members, which include local, regional and national authorities, private enterprises, ports, universities and architectural firms, at the Quebec Conference in 2018.



The Agenda 2030 by AIVP is a comprehensive framework that seeks to develop sustainable port-city integration strategies across ten key goals. Each one of AIVP’s ten goals connect to the United Nations 2030 Agenda – which Ireland is signatory of – and to the holistic approach needed to reconnect ports with their respective cities along sustainable lines. The Agenda sets down 10 goals for sustainable port city development.



The ten key goals are:



Climate change adaptation

Energy transition and circular economy

Sustainable mobility

Renewed governance

Investing in the human capital

Port culture and identity

Quality food for all

Port City Interface

Health and life quality

Protecting biodiversity



By signing the Agenda, DPC joins an international community of port cities in its support for each of these goals. The Agenda was signed in DPC’s newly refurbished Substation, a symbol of Port culture and identity which allows the public to view the original 18th-century sea wall which gives the East Wall its name. DPC is engaged in several initiatives to preserve Port culture and integrate the Port and the city. The Liffey-Tolka Project will integrate the Port with the city through 6.3 kilometres of pedestrian paths and cycleways, allowing parts of the Port estate to be accessible to the public like never before.



DPC has also expressed its commitment to protecting the biodiversity of Dublin Bay, which is one of only two UNESCO biosphere reserves on the island of Ireland. It continues to support projects from Birdwatch Ireland and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group to monitor the variety of species within the biosphere.