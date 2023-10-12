2023 October 12 09:09

Russia develops a few logistics projects for coal exports, along with the BAM, Trans-Siberian Railways expansion

Gas and coal exporters switch there supplies from the Atlantic to the Asian market





Photo credit: Roscongress website



The issue of logistics in the new challenging environment is becoming critically important for the Russian coal industry and the commodity exporters. “Now, along with the expansion of the Eastern Railway Domain – the Baikal-Amur Mainline and Trans-Siberian Railway – there is a number of new transport projects being developed. They will enable us to flexibly maneuver coal supplies both through the ports of the Far East and through the North-West and South of Russia,” President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying at the Russian Energy Week’s plenary session of the.



“Russian gas and coal companies are also switching their supplies from the Atlantic market to the Asian market. And these are not some opportunistic decisions, but a natural process, which is also determined not by geopolitical intrigues, but by long-term market trends,” added Vladimir Putin.



Handling of export coal in Russian seaports reached more than 107 million tonnes in the first half of 2023, the PortNews analytical department has reported earlier.