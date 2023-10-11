2023 October 11 18:07

Trafigura increases commitment to green hydrogen

Trafigura Group Pte has agreed with H2 Energy Holding AG founders to increase its shareholding in H2 Energy Europe AG to become majority owners, as development plans ramp up for large-scale green hydrogen production projects and mid- and downstream hydrogen supply and distribution infrastructure in Europe. H2 Energy Holding AG’s founders retain a minority ownership and will continue to contribute their extensive knowledge and expertise to the company.



In addition, Trafigura retains its support for and minority equity interest in H2 Energy Holding AG, which will continue to focus on developing green hydrogen eco-systems and green hydrogen technologies.



Plans to build a 1 GW green hydrogen facility in Esbjerg, Denmark are progressing, with COWI commissioned in June this year to conduct the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the production plant. A final investment decision is expected in 2024.



In South Wales, H2 Energy Europe has recently submitted a formal planning application to construct a 20 MW green hydrogen production facility within the port of Milford Haven in South Wales, with local company InSite Technical Services Ltd currently undertaking the FEED study. The project has reached the final negotiation stage for funding under the UK government’s Hydrogen Business Model and Net Zero Hydrogen Fund: Electrolytic Allocation Round 2022, with final projects expected to be announced this year. Subject to government support, the facility should be commissioned within two years, using domestic renewable energy to produce green hydrogen for shipping and road transport, as a chemical feedstock and to provide power for industrial use across the South Wales Industrial Cluster.



H2 Energy aims to play an active role in reducing climate change by making green hydrogen a cornerstone of the energy system. Founded in 2014, H2 Energy is a Zurich-based company that develops, engineers, and invests in its green hydrogen eco-system. The company is involved in the entire hydrogen value chain, offering know-how and engineering each step of the way. The company draws on many years of experience, particularly in owning several hydrogen products, establishing hydrogen refueling stations and in the engineering of hydrogen fuel cell applications.



