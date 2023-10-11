2023 October 11 16:59

The world's first methanol-powered container ship moored at the Port of Gothenburg

On Tuesday, the container ship Laura Maersk arrived at the Port of Gothenburg for the first time. The ship is powered by biomethanol, resulting in a big step towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions, according to the company's release.



Laura Maersk, christened in Copenhagen on September 14, marks the start of the global shipping giant Maersk's major initiative to use renewable methanol as ship fuel. While Laura Maersk may be the first, the company has an additional 25 methanol ships on order for delivery between 2024 and 2027.



Maersk is not alone in making significant investments in renewable methanol propulsion. Several other shipping companies have vessels on order, with a total of around 200 either in production or undergoing conversion for methanol propulsion, approximately 125 of which are container ships.

Therese Jällbrink, Head of Renewable Energy at the Port of Gothenburg AB, welcomes Maersk's and other shipping companies' major investments, noting that they also exert necessary pressure on other stakeholders in the value chain.



Starting in 2024, shipping will be included in the EU's emissions trading system, leading to a reduced cost gap. In the coming couple of years, regulations from both the EU and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will become stricter, with the IMO recently raising the goal from 50% to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for shipping in 2050, while stepping down emissions incrementally according to the IMO's roadmap on the way.

The Port of Gothenburg is working to create conditions and incentives for this transition. Securing a supply of renewable fuels is a crucial part, and the port aims to become Scandinavia's largest hub for renewable energy. Renewable methanol is seen as a key component of the fuel mix.

The Port of Gothenburg was the first port in the world to establish necessary operational regulations for large-scale methanol bunkering last year, and conducted a world-first methanol bunkering operation from ship to ship. Today, one of the port's bunker suppliers is ready to supply methanol, and another is set to have everything in place by the end of 2023. The port also collaborates closely with production stakeholders to ensure a supply of renewable methanol at the port.

After unloading and loading at the Gothenburg port's container terminal, operated by APM Terminals, Laura Maersk will sail on to Bremerhaven on Wednesday. She will return to the port of Gothenburg again next week.



