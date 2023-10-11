2023 October 11 15:39

Rotterdam and Oslo Cities sign MoU for new Green Corridor

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the City of Rotterdam and the City of Oslo to create a new Green Corridor for short sea shipping that will be served by Samskip’s next generation zero-emission SeaShuttle vessels, according to Samskip's release. Strengthening their longstanding relationship, the agreement also sees two of Europe’s leading hub ports commit to accelerate green transition in shortsea shipping, to support the debut of Samskip’s green hydrogen-fueled container ships.

Both cities have invested in decarbonization initiatives as part of their commitments to the advancement of the maritime industry. As part of the largest multimodal network in Europe, Samskip has major terminals in both cities.

Two Samskip next generation zero-emission SeaShuttles will be utilized to service the new green corridor. These vessels will be among the first zero-emission short sea container vessels in the world to use green hydrogen as fuel. The operation will include weekly loops between Rotterdam and ports in the Oslofjord region establishing true end-to-end corridor services.



