Stroyliderplus shipyard launches FPDG3 design dredger Nikolai Rusanov
Rosmorport ordered the FPDG3 vessel for dredging work on the Volga-Caspian waterways
The Nikolai Rusanov, a non-self-propelled CSD equipped with a dredging pump is being built for the Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch and will perform maintenance dredging contracts to ensure design depths for navigation safety in the marine stretch of the Volga-Caspian waterways, in water areas and approaches to seaports.
Endurance of the Nikolai Rusanov (stock of fuel, motor oil, fresh water and provisions) is at least seven days. The dredger hull is designed for heavy-duty round-the-clock and year-round operation. The foreward and stern ends of the vessel features overhang to improve the hydrodynamic characteristics during vessel movement.
The dredger keel was laid at the shipyard on September 23, 2022. The vessel delivery to Rosmorport is scheduled for the end of this year to begin operation on VCSSC in the 2024 navigation.
Key particulars: LOA: 55 m; breadth overall: 12.5 m; max. draft: 2.1 m; hull length: 43 m; freeboard: 2 m; The suction dredging capacity: at least 7,000 cbm/h; suction pipe diameter: 650-800 mm; pressure pipe diameter: 650-800 mm; minimum and maximum depth of dredging: 3 m and 15 m, respectively. The vessel is built to RS class (not lower than KE* R3 Dredger).
There are 17 dredgers busy pefroming maintenance dredging on VCSSC: seven units of Rosmorport’s own and time-chartered fleet.