Navy's Northern Fleet’s group starts the final phase of its mission in the Arctic Ocean
The Arctic group conducts Navy’s drills during the voyage to ensure the safety of shipping
Currently, the Nothern Fleet’s ships are operating in the Barents Sea in the area of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, where they will carry out exercises to ensure the safety of navigation in the maritime economic zone of the Russian Federation.
The 12th voyage of the Arctic expeditionary naval group of the Northern Fleet across the seas of the Arctic Ocean began on August 10 this year. During the voyage, exercises are being held to defend the island and continental territories of Russia in the Arctic, to ensure the safety of maritime navigation and other types of maritime economic activity of Russia in the Arctic zone. A number of combat training events have already taken place near the archipelagos of Franz Josef Land, Novaya Zemlya and the New Siberian Islands, Severnaya Zemlya.