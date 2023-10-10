2023 October 10 10:27

Royal IHC secures launch customer for its new Surface Fed Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter

Royal IHC has announced that a contract has been secured to supply its client in the United States of America, Caldwell Marine International (CMI), with a new build ‘Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter’.

This state-of-the-art subsea tracked trenching vehicle is the first of its type to be owned and operated by a specialist US cable installation contractor and will be a key tool in the arsenal of equipment that CMI employs.



The scope of this contract award includes the new Royal IHC Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter vehicle with eductor system, combined power & control cabin upgraded with latest SCADA system, power / control umbilical and a special purpose umbilical reeler. With a view to offering our client the best continuing support and the fastest lead-time, Royal IHC Ltd will be working in partnership with its international suppliers to provide fabrication, assembly, and final testing in Blyth, UK, along with ongoing servicing, training, and spares support.





