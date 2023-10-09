2023 October 9 17:37

Helsinki and Tallinn ports, cities and ferry companies sign Green Corridor MoU

Today a Green Corridor MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been signed by representatives on both sides of the Gulf of Finland to ensure and accelerate the creation of a climate neutral customer journey and maritime green corridor between Helsinki – Tallinn and Vuosaari – Muuga connections, according to the Port of Tallinn's release.

This Green Corridor is a shipping route and an umbrella for several projects at sea and in shore operations in Helsinki and Tallinn which aim to reduce emissions and increase the use of solutions of zero or near zero emissions. The aim is to reach the aspired targets sooner than parties have publicly promised so far.

The signing partners of this MoU are the cities and the ports of Helsinki and Tallinn, Rederi AB Eckerö, Tallink Grupp and Viking Line, Ministry of Climate, Estonia, and it is strongly supported by Ministry of Transport and Communications, Finland.

The goal of this Green Corridor is to accelerate the transition to a climate neutral and sustainable customer journey for both passengers and cargo on the sea routes of Helsinki- Tallinn and Muuga-Vuosaari. This means that there will be joint roadmaps for shipping companies, cities and ports with founding – and other partners – to assist them with achieving zero-emission goals. Each roadmap will consist of specific milestones, which are achieved taking into account priorities and possible funding.



The main points of activities in the Green Corridor -projects lie in efforts towards climate neutrality and at the same time in the increasing of passenger and cargo flow between the two countries. It is also vital to strengthen the competitiveness and vitality of the corridor as well as to have some joint scientific studies carried out to enhance project activities and increase knowledge and knowledge-sharing. Joining relevant international initiatives for the development of Green Corridors is also being prepared as part of the activities.