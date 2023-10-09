Development of hydrogen based propulsion within the framework of R&D to create a power generator using hydrogen fuel started in January 2023





Sitronics Group successfully tests Russia's first hydrogen-powered electric vessel prototype

The experiment was declared a success



Sitronics Group (part of investment corporation Sistema) has successfully completed trials of Russia’s first prototype of a hydrogen-fueled electric vessel. The trials were conducted in the waters of the Neva River near St. Petersburg, the Group said.



Tests of the vessel outfitted win electrochemical generator (ECG) generating energy from hydrogen were carried out in the basin of Emperium Shipyard. A fuel cell generator developed by the Center for Hydrogen Technologies of Sistema was integrated into the propulsion system of the prototype ship.



Sitronics Group said development of hydrogen based propulsion within the framework of R&D to create a power generator using hydrogen fuel started in January 2023. The development is based on the technology of electrochemical conversion of fuel into electricity that powers the battery.



Nikolai Pozhidaev, Sitronics Group’s president explained that hydrogen is currently the most environmentally friendly and energy-efficient type of fuel, and that such technology may be relevant for cruise and cargo ships.



Sitronics Group as a manufacturer of electric vessels expects that hydrogen can help to increase the ships cruising range. The company notes that the cruising range of a small hydrogen-powered passenger electric vessel can sail up to 20 hours without refueling. Yuri Dobrovolsky, General Director of Center for Hydrogen Technologies of Sistema, considers hydrogen-powered electric transport as more promising than battery-powered transport based on international experience and economic calculations.



Sitronics Group, to implement the hydrogen-based ECG development, organized a joint project team involving engineers from Center for Hydrogen Technologies, created by investment corporation Sistema for advanced research in the field of energy, transport and other areas of hydrogen application. The goal of the project was to close the entire cycle of development and retrofitting of the electric vessel, from scientific research to in-situ tests.



Sitronics Group is a Russian IT specialist engaged in development of comprehensive solutions for smart cities, security and transport, digitalization of strategic sectors of the economy, shipping, and maritime navigation. The Group produces its own brand IT equipment, provides digital and satellite monitoring services, and develops IoT systems and software.



Emperium (part of the Sitronics Group) is the first shipbuilding firm in Russia to launch building of serial electric vessels for passenger transportation with a capacity of 50 to 200 guests. Emperium has built fast catamarans Ecocruiser, Ecovolt vessels for boat trips and excursions, Ecobus and Cityvolt for use as electric water buses.



Hydrogen Technology Center (part of PAO Sistema Group) is a company specialising in the development and consolidation of technological solutions in hydrogen energy, development of production and creation of integral ecosystems for consumers and producers. Key projects are the creation of electrolyzers, power gensets based on fuel cells for transport, backup power supply and warehouse equipment.