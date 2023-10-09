2023 October 9 15:25

Safe Bulkers announces contracts for the acquisition of two dual-fueled Kamsarmax class newbuild vessels

Safe Bulkers, Inc., an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced that in relation to its ESG strategy, has entered into contracts for the acquisition of two dual-fueled, 81,200 dwt, Kamsarmax class dry-bulk vessels, at attractive prices with scheduled delivery dates in the fourth quarter of 2026 for the first vessel, and in the first quarter of 2027 for the second vessel.

The newbuild vessels are designed to meet the requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index related to Green House Gas, GHG emissions, ‘EEDI, Phase 3’ and to comply with the NOx emissions regulation, NOx-Tier III, according to the company's release.

The newbuild vessels are capable of operating with methanol and fuel. When powered by green methanol the vessels can produce close to zero GHG emissions based on the life cycle assessment (LCA) methodology well-to-propeller (WTP).

The company has already taken delivery of five IMO GHG Phase 3 - NOx Tier III vessels and is expected to take delivery 9 additional newbuilds, two of which dual-fueled, with scheduled deliveries two in 2023, three in 2024, two in 2025, one in 2026 and one in the first quarter of 2027.



Safe Bulkers is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company has a fleet of 45 vessels, consisting of 11 Panamax, 8 Kamsarmax, 18 Post-Panamax and 8 Capesize vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million dwt and an average age of 10.6 years. Twelve vessels in our fleet are eco-ships built after 2014, and five are IMO GHG Phase 3 - NOx Tier III vessels built 2022 onwards.