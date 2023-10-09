2023 October 9 11:42

Van Oord contracts Jumbo Offshore for T&I job in Baltic Sea

Jumbo Offshore has been contracted by Van Oord for the transportation and installation of transition pieces for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea, according to the company's release.

Operations on the project are to commence in October 2023. Due to the close cooperation and extensive experience between the Jumbo Offshore and Van Oord project teams, the preparation time has been very efficient. Scope of work Under the contract, Jumbo Offshore will be responsible for transportation and installation (T&I) of transition pieces from the marshalling yard to the offshore wind farm site.

“To date, Jumbo Offshore has transported and installed over 400 transition pieces with our DP2 heavy lift vessels,” says Brian Boutkan, Manager Commerce at Jumbo Offshore.

Jumbo Offshore is a privately owned company, part of the Jumbo Group, with a state-of-the-art and versatile fleet of specialised offshore installation and transportation crane vessels operated worldwide in both the Renewables and Subsea & Offshore industries.