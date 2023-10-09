2023 October 9 10:36

The Meteor 2020 passenger hydrofoil completes a test voyage from Kazan to Chuvashia, Russia

Regional authorities launched regular inland passenger service on the route to the Ulyanovsk region in August with a trial voyage to Chuvashia in September



The shakedown voyage of the Meteor 2020 design “Musa Jalil” passenger hydrofoil for 124 passengers took place on the route Kazan-Chuvashia in Russia this Sunday Oct 8. The authorities of the two regions seek to introduce the high-speed hydrofoil into regular passenger transportation. They noted that this will be convenient for local residents, to the development of tourism and the regional budgets as well, the Ministry of Transport and Road Facilities of Tatarstan said on its Telegram messenger channel.



The next phase of trials of Meteor hydrofoil trials will include regular sailings between Kazan and Cheboksary.



The test voyage was organized by the Ministry of Transport and the State Committee for Tourism of Tatarstan, Fleet of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Tourism Development Agency of the Ministry of Economy of Chuvashia.



JSC Fleet of the Republic of Tatarstan was created for the development of passenger transportation by inland transport in the spring of 2023 with 100% participation of the republic in the authorized capital. Regional budget invested RUB 2 billion as payment for the authorized capital of the joint-stock company. Farit Hanifov, the Minister of Transport and Road Facilities of the Republic of Tatarstan stated, the new inland transport operator will take over about 30 ships from Tatflot and part of river port with piers.



The interregional route of the Meteor 2020 passenger service was launched between Kazan and Ulyanovsk region in August with a test voyage of Meteor from Tatarstan to Udmurtia a month later.



The passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830 “Meteor 2020” were developed at Sea Tech Design Bureau.

The ship capacity is 124 passengers, and 7 crew members. Other particulars of Project 03830: LOA: 36 m, beam: 11 m, hullborne draft: 2 m, cruising speed in calm water: up to 77 km/h.