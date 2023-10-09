2023 October 9 09:59

Stena Line discontinues route between Nynashamn in Sweden and Hanko in Finland from 20 October

Swedish ferry operator Stena Line has announces the discontinuation of its route between Nynäshamn in Sweden and Hanko in Finland. The main reason being failing demand from freight customers due to the development of the current geopolitical situation. The route will operate until 20 October, when both vessels on the route will be redeployed in the charter market or within the Stena Line fleet, according to the company's release.

In the beginning of 2022, ferry operator Stena Line launched a new route between Nynäshamn in Sweden and Hanko in Finland in response to heavy market demand and on direct request from existing logistical network customers.

Due to the development of the current geopolitical situation the previous volumes have been reduced and services on the market have become saturated. As a result, the demand from Stena Lines trade customers on the route has not developed as expected.

The Finnish government’s decision to grant an exemption from the European Union Emissions Trading System (ETS) from 1 January 2024 for vessels trading via Åland will also create an uneven commercial landscape with a clear advantage for trade via Åland.

As a consequence of the development and the outlook for the immediate future, Stena Line has decided to discontinue operations on the route. The route will operate until 20 October, when the vessels will leave the route for new assignments in either the charter market or within the Stena Line fleet.

Stena Line is in dialogue with the trade union and the people on the route keeping them informed. All freight customers and passengers will be informed and offered a refund if they have booked tickets after 20 October. They will also be given help to secure other means of transport if necessary.



