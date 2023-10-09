2023 October 9 09:49

Russian Gov’t supports developers of new technologies and materials

The state assigns RUB 500 million of funds for new technologies and materials development



The Russian government will allocate additional 500 million rubles in 2023 to finance developments related to new promising technologies and materials. Mikhail Mishustin Prime minister has signed the corresponding order, the government press office said.



Subsidies for the implementation of innovative projects will be provided through the Ministry of Education and Science and the Project Support Fund of the National Technological Initiative to the centres of the National Technological Initiative, created on the basis of the largest Russian universities.



Supporting the development and implementation of new technologies and materials will help achieve critical tasks related to the development of high-tech industries and strengthening technological sovereignty of the country, the report said.