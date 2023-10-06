PortNews Week 40 headlines summary
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering:
- Work on the construction of the Nizhny Bestyakh cargo terminal is performed on schedule.
- The Ust-Luga Company state owned 21% stake in put up for auction again.
- The project of reconstruction of the bank protection of Dam No. 1 in the Port of Kaliningrad gets approval from state environmental expert review.
- PBTF overhauled a fishing pier in Primorsky Krai based Preobrazheniya Bay.
- Construction of a retaining wall has begun at sea terminal construction site in Pionersky, Kaliningrad region.
- Second gauntry crane Vityaz enters service with the Nakhodka seaport handling equipment fleet.
- Funds earmarked for the construction of a hydraulic engineering structures and dredging work at Cape Nagleynin in 2024 to exceed RUB 8 billion.
- Russian Gov’t approves the development plan for the Arkhangelsk Transport Hub, to rehabilitate the deep-water port.
Shipping and Logistics:
- The ship that have passed through the Northern Sea Route makes maiden call at Baltiysk in Kaliningrad region.
- Russian-flagged ships with certain export cargo to get priority at the country's seaports.
- Government to subsidise loans for the purchase of merchant ships by Russian companies.
- Antey Group’s live crab-laden ships bound for the Far East via the NSR.
- The Transit’s seventh container ship completes its maiden voyage on the route from China to Vladivostok.
- FESCO enteres the list of top 50 most profitable companies in Russia.
- The second transit train with containers from Russia to Saudi Arabia arrived at the Iranian port.
- Antitrust regulator approves adjustment of harbour dues in Russian seaports by 4.9%.
- The transit freight traffic on the NSR reached 1.5 million tonnes by the end of this September.
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard with few contracts for barges, tankers just four years ago, has become one of the largest shipbuilders of crab catchers in Russia.
- Vostokgosplan: It is necessary to build up to 25 docks to ensure growing cargo volume carried on the NSR by 2035.
- Nevsky Shipyard launches the 23130 design medium size sea-going tanker Vasily Nikitin.
- USC analyzed the factors hindering the corporation's innovative and technical development.
- The delivery of a ferry to link Far Easter ports delayed due to sanctions.
- Moscow region based Port Kolomna lays the keel for a floating hospital.
- The Ob-Irtyshvodput Authority accepts delivery of the Ts490DA project dredger.
- Leningrad region based Pella Shipyard launches the Project 90600 harbor tug Izhorets.
- Yaroslavl Shipyard launches 02220-series Yaroslavets-M crew transfer boat.
- Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard to deliver a semi-heavy pontoon pier of the PM-61M1 design in November 2023
- Yaroslavl based shipyard launches e-catamaran Looker 1100H.
- Budget investments in major overhaul of Onega Shipyard in 2024 will reach RUB 885.8 million.
- S7 Group and the regional government join hands to create a ship repair enterprise in Murmansk.
- Factory freezer trawler “Kapitan Sokolov” sets out for sea trials in the Gulf of Finland.
Bunker Market
- Shipping is the methanol boom.
Resignations and Appointments
- Andrey Chernikov named Executive Director of Murmansk Seaport and Murmansk Bulk Terminal.