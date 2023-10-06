  • Home
  • 2023 October 6 17:47

    PortNews Week 40 headlines summary

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering:

    • Work on the construction of the Nizhny Bestyakh cargo terminal is performed on schedule.
    • The Ust-Luga Company state owned 21% stake in put up for auction again.
    • The project of reconstruction of the bank protection of Dam No. 1 in the Port of Kaliningrad gets approval from state environmental expert review.
    • PBTF overhauled a fishing pier in Primorsky Krai based Preobrazheniya Bay.
    • Construction of a retaining wall has begun at sea terminal construction site in Pionersky, Kaliningrad region.
    • Second gauntry crane Vityaz enters service with the Nakhodka seaport handling equipment fleet.
    • Funds earmarked for the construction of a hydraulic engineering structures and dredging work at Cape Nagleynin in 2024 to exceed RUB 8 billion.
    • Russian Gov’t approves the development plan for the Arkhangelsk Transport Hub, to rehabilitate the deep-water port.

    Shipping and Logistics:

    • The ship that have passed through the Northern Sea Route makes maiden call at Baltiysk in Kaliningrad region.
    • Russian-flagged ships with certain export cargo to get priority at the country's seaports.
    • Government to subsidise loans for the purchase of merchant ships by Russian companies.
    • Antey Group’s live crab-laden ships bound for the Far East via the NSR.
    • The Transit’s seventh container ship completes its maiden voyage on the route from China to Vladivostok.
    • FESCO enteres the list of top 50 most profitable companies in Russia.
    • The second transit train with containers from Russia to Saudi Arabia arrived at the Iranian port.
    • Antitrust regulator approves adjustment of harbour dues in Russian seaports by 4.9%.
    • The transit freight traffic on the NSR reached 1.5 million tonnes by the end of this September.

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    • Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard with few contracts for barges, tankers just four years ago, has become one of the largest shipbuilders of crab catchers in Russia.
    • Vostokgosplan: It is necessary to build up to 25 docks to ensure growing cargo volume carried on the NSR by 2035.
    • Nevsky Shipyard launches the 23130 design medium size sea-going tanker Vasily Nikitin.
    • USC analyzed the factors hindering the corporation's innovative and technical development.
    • The delivery of a ferry to link Far Easter ports delayed due to sanctions.
    • Moscow region based Port Kolomna lays the keel for a floating hospital.
    • The Ob-Irtyshvodput Authority accepts delivery of the Ts490DA project dredger.
    • Leningrad region based Pella Shipyard launches the Project 90600 harbor tug Izhorets.
    • Yaroslavl Shipyard launches 02220-series Yaroslavets-M crew transfer boat.
    • Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard to deliver a semi-heavy pontoon pier of the PM-61M1 design in November 2023
    • Yaroslavl based shipyard launches e-catamaran Looker 1100H.
    • Budget investments in major overhaul of Onega Shipyard in 2024 will reach RUB 885.8 million.
    • S7 Group and the regional government join hands to create a ship repair enterprise in Murmansk.
    • Factory freezer trawler “Kapitan Sokolov” sets out for sea trials in the Gulf of Finland.

    Bunker Market

    • Shipping is the methanol boom.

    Resignations and Appointments

    • Andrey Chernikov named Executive Director of Murmansk Seaport and Murmansk Bulk Terminal.
2023 October 6

18:06 Forth Ports launches its commitment to Net Zero
17:56 RZD rehabilitates stretch of railroad tracks on the BAM busiest section to transport freight to the Pacific ports
17:47 Export freights from the Port of Valencia decrease by 2.08% in September 2023
17:42 MOL becomes new strategic shareholder in Odfjell Oceanwind
17:19 DNV awards AiP for Hanwha Ocean’s new 270K LNG carrier design
16:42 SAL Heavy Lift strengthens its fleet with super modern deck carriers
16:27 Japan's 1st LNG-fueled ferries win Good Design Award 2023
15:55 OOCL announces new China Cambodia Thailand Service
14:44 Nevsky Shipyard launches the 23130 design medium size sea-going tanker Vasily Nikitin
14:42 TGE Marine completes VLGC gas trial
14:22 Dutch Government invests in Samskip multimodal expertise for Modal Shift Program
13:32 Maersk Tankers launches its first ever pool in the Long-Range 1 tanker segment
13:11 APM Terminals Liberia adds two Liebherr 600 mobile harbour cranes
12:41 Maersk launches new rail offering from Barcelona to Southern France for shorter transit times
12:37 Russian-flagged ships with certain export cargo to get priority at the country's seaports
12:15 Russian grain exports in Q1, 2023/24 season soar 61%
12:14 Sea-Intelligence publishes the Global Liner Performance report for August 2023
11:40 Renault Group, Volvo Group and CMA CGM Group join forces
11:02 Yanbu Industrial Port ships first ever bitumen cargo
10:52 Posco bulk carrier to be fuelled with new bio-marine fuel
10:22 German steel company ThyssenKrupp invests in the port of Rotterdam
10:08 Frontline and Euronav are in discussions on an integrated solution to the strategic and structural deadlock
09:58 MerlinGroup retrofits dry cargo vessel Sayonara with Stage V engines
09:31 Russia agreed on the creation of its Navy’s permanent base in Abkhazia
09:19 Government to subsidise loans for the purchase of merchant ships by Russian companies
09:02 Port of Long Beach named ‘Best West Coast Seaport’
08:22 CE Delft: CII could cut EU shipping’s emissions by 30% if enforced correctly

2023 October 5

18:03 Port of Oakland joins environmental non-profit Green Marine
17:33 S. Korea stresses compliance with UNSC resolutions after report on suspicious N.K. tanker
17:13 Seaspan signs MoU with AES for LNG bunkering in Panama
16:58 RZD rail network’s nine-month box traffic rises 13.1% to 5.4 million TEUs
16:33 Carbon Clean and Samsung Engineering partners on marine carbon capture solutions
16:13 Latest Wartsila engine to make its debut powering new luxury cruise ships
15:33 Green Ships AS and Bourbon Horizon AS sign MoU with Amogy
15:16 Antey Group’s live crab-laden ships bound for the Far East via the NSR
15:13 Gunvor Group and Solvang form JV to own and operate 5 next generation Panamax VLGCs
14:43 Low water hampers Rhine river shipping in Germany
14:12 Port of Rotterdam supports ZEMBA initiative with additional incentive for sustainable shipping fuels
13:42 Vard Marine, Heddle Shipyards, and American Bureau of Shipping Canada, announce a new initiative in support of the Vigilance next generation offshore patrol vessel
13:12 WinGD issues NOL for Chevron's Taro Ultra Advanced 40 for both VLSFO and LNG general use
12:55 Global Ports terminals in St. Petersburg handled 27 000 cars in April-September
12:41 CMA CGM announces the creation of ZEBOX UK in Manchester
12:21 Austal Australia delivers 17th Guardian-class Patrol Boat
12:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2023
11:43 ABS joins Korean industry leaders on 3D printing project for ship operations
11:22 Proposal to create a project entity to handle the North-South ITC development gets green light
11:13 COSCO SHIPPING drives shore power in Hamburg
10:15 ABP signs deal to explore opportunities in Cromarty Firth to support green energy
09:49 Next attempt to auction off shares of a bankrupt tanker fleet operator
09:48 Rotterdam PortXL and GTT enter into strategic partnership

2023 October 4

18:07 Port of Hamburg wins award for best seaport in Europe
17:42 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels completes first LNG bunker operations for new dual-fuelled vessels owned by the Angelicoussis Group
17:24 MOL and EDF Renewables partner up for offshore wind and green hydrogen opportunities
17:03 Van Oord starts cable installation at Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
16:48 CPC set to boost crude exports by 8.5% to 63.7 million tonnes by this year-end
16:45 DP World starts construction of a new container terminal in Gresik, East Java
16:18 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries introduces new container-type data center with immersion/air-cooled hybrid cooling system
15:47 Yaroslavl Shipyard launches 02220-series Yaroslavets-M crew transfer boat
15:46 Rio Brasil Terminal welcomes COSCO’s ESE2 service
14:45 Electriq awarded RVO grant for hydrogen powder plant in port of Amsterdam
14:13 Blastr Green Steel and Inkoo Shipping to cooperate in land and harbor development in the Port of Inkoo, Finland
13:42 Stellamar hits the water at Chowgule Shipyard
13:19 Bunker Holding scales up biofuel availability to over 80 ports worldwide
12:43 Egypt, Maersk's C2X sign agreement worth up to $3 bln for production of green fuel
12:32 Russian Gov’t extends due date for loans for five LNG carriers for Arctic LNG 2 project until 2027
12:29 GTT and Ascenz Marorka win a service contract for the maintenance and operation of 49 LNG-powered CMA CGM container vessels
11:52 Port of Oakland reaches milestone for proposed Turning Basins Widening Project
11:34 Amur Shipyard takes over sole managment of Vostochnaya Verf
11:15 ABS approves floating offshore nuclear power barge from HD KSOE and KEPCO E&C