2023 October 6 16:42

SAL Heavy Lift strengthens its fleet with super modern deck carriers

SAL Heavy Lift announced another pioneering addition to its fleet: The German heavy lift and engineering expert is chartering the two top modern semi-submersible deck carriers “Zhong Ren 121” and “Zhong Ren 122” on a long-term basis together with its partner Shanghai Salvage (China). Both ships will be delivered in Shanghai between December 2023 and February 2024 and marketed through the Jumbo-SAL-Alliance.

SAL has been working intensively on the topic of semi-submersible deck carriers for years. In 2021, a special department was founded for this purpose. SAL has been acting as commercial agent for two Pan Ocean deck carriers since 2017, gaining valuable experience in the project-based chartering of external tonnage.

The key highlights of “Zhong Ren 121” and “Zhong Ren 122” include:



169 m long, 39.8 m wide

Ability to carry floating cargo due to semi-submersible mode

Ultra-modern DP2 technology

DWT: 26,000 t

Cargo deck capacity of 5,300 m2

Outstanding deck strength of 25 mt/m2

Average sailing speed of 12 knots

Accommodation facilities for up to 59 people

Following delivery, SAL will have the opportunity to utilise the two vessels for cargo transports from Asia to Europe. Afterwards, they will be deployed for an offshore wind farm project in the USA.

Once the wind farm project has been completed, SAL intends to extend the charter contracts with Shanghai Salvage for an additional two to three years.