  • 2023 October 6 14:44

    Nevsky Shipyard launches the 23130 design medium size sea-going tanker Vasily Nikitin

    Tankers of this project are the largest vessels launched ever at the shipyard

    Image source: The USC Telegram messenger channel

    The oldest Russian shipbuilder Nevsky Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Plant (Nevsky Shipyard, a shipbuilding company of USC) hosted an official launching of the sea-going medium size tanker Vasily Nikitin. This is the second (first of the series) vessel of Project 23130 and unrivaled in Russian Federation. The serial ship is being built under the state contract for the Russian Ministry of Defense, the USC press release said.

    The tanker is capable of transferring and receiving liquid bulk cargo without mooring to another ship, and receiving for storage, transportation and transfer of dry cargo using a system for transverse cargo handling at sea. Its capability enables the ship to transfer fuel simultaneously to three vessels sailing at a distance of 50 to 100 meters ‘board-to-board’ or using astern replenishment method.

    Tankers of this project are the largest vessels ever launched in the 110-year history of Nevsky Shipyard.

    The contract for a series of three Project 23130 tankers was signed with the Ministry of Defense in December 2020. The keel-laying for the MV Vasily Nikitin was held in March 2021.

    The project was developed by Spetssudoproect, a Russian naval architecture and marine engineering firm.

    The Project 23130 key particulars:
    LOA: 130 m; Length between perpendiculars: 122,7; Breadth overall: 21,50; Breadth: 21,00 m; Midships depth to upper deck: 10,00 m; Extreme draught: about 7,0 m; Cruising speed: 16 knots; DWT at draught on load waterline: about 9000 tonnes; cruising range: 8000 nautical miles; Endurance (water / ship stores: about 60 days; Crew / personnel: 24+12.

    The tankers have strengthened steel double-hull of Arc 4 class, for operations in the Arctic conditions. They can operate in environment temperature: +45 ºС in summer and to -30 ºС in winter. The service life of ships' hull and pipelines is estimated at 40 years. Class notation: КМ Arc4 [1] AUT1 VCS IGS-NG CCO Oil tanker (ESP).

    Schliesselburg, Russia based  Nevsky Shipyard is a modern dynamically developing enterprise able to meet engineering and production challenges while manufacturing highly demanded products complying with international standards for domestic and foreign customers. Thanks to close cooperation with its reliable partners Nevsky Shipyard builds various types of highly customized vessels. The company’s shipbuilding and ship-repair is focused on the best balance between price, quality and time of project implementation.

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is the largest conglomerate of shipbuilding entities in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% state ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and ship repair yards as well as leading marine engineering firms). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

