2023 October 6 14:22

Dutch Government invests in Samskip multimodal expertise for Modal Shift Program

Along with a great number of projects that Samskip is currently working on regarding greener logistics, Samskip has been granted subsidy funding from the Dutch government which is working towards the “Modal Shift Program”. This program will support the initiative of switching cargo transport from road to inland water shipping and road to rail transport, according to the company's release.

The subsidy will support barge connections to Nijmegen and Roermond.

Besides the CO2 reduction, barge solutions can also assist in providing more flexibility in the first and last mile (collection/delivery) processes. This is due to the shorter distances between the barge terminals to the collection/delivery points.