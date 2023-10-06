2023 October 6 10:52

Posco bulk carrier to be fuelled with new bio-marine fuel

A Posco bulk carrier is to be fuelled later this month with biofuel under an agreement between the shipping company, refiner GS Galtex and shipbuilder H-Line Shipping, according to Ship & Bunker.

The Galtex fuel, which is called B30 bio-marine fuel, is made up of heavy fuel oil and used cooking oil-based biodiesel for vessels, according to regional news provider Korea Times.



Biofuel as bunker fuel carries significant advantages as in addition to reducing carbon emissions, it is cheaper than methanol or ammonia and can be used without additional facilities or vessels.

Last month a box ship was topped up with the fuel at Busan New Port, the report said. The three firms have signed a memorandum of understanding to increase the fuel's usage.