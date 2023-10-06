2023 October 6 10:22

German steel company ThyssenKrupp invests in the port of Rotterdam

thyssenkrupp Steel Europe invests in the port of Rotterdam. At Ertsoverslagbedrijf Europoort C.V. (EECV) a new unloading installation for seagoing vessels will be constructed with an investment of tens of millions of euros. With the new crane, thyssenkrupp is demonstrating its belief in the long-term presence of its infrastructure in the port of Rotterdam, according to the company's release.



The unloading installation will be used to unload fuels and resources for the steel factory. “The transhipment of coal will gradually decline after 2027 but iron ore will remain essential for the production of climate-friendly steel. In the future, EECV and thyssenkrupp Veerhaven will transport resources for the new DRI factory, which will run on hydrogen. The new unloading installation and the reliable fleet of pushers will allow both companies to continue to act as a reliable connection between the port of Rotterdam and the future green steel factory in Duisberg for decades to come,” says Dr. Heike Denecke-Arnold, COO of thyssenkrupp Steel.