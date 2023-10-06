2023 October 6 09:58

MerlinGroup retrofits dry cargo vessel Sayonara with Stage V engines

Arkel-based inland shipping company MerlinGroup is starting a conversion project for the Sayonara, according to the company's release.

The vessel, one of nine in its fleet, will be fitted with Stage V engines to make it future-ready and able to sail and transport anywhere with minimal emissions of harmful substances.

According to MerlinGroup, the company, which operates on a participation model of cooperation between company and equal partners, wants to prepare the fleet for the future as much as possible. That includes actively contributing to the energy transition.

In addition to its own investments, the conversion is made possible by a subsidy from the RVO, a Dutch governmental financial arrangement specifically for Inland Shipping vessels. This grant helps transport companies like MerlinGroup to make those ships that still have a lot of potential both more sustainable and extend their lifespan.

he Sayonara will be equipped with two DAF MX 13-390 Stage V engines, supplied and fitted by CCM3 from Werkendam. The Sayonara is expected to resume operations on Dutch, Belgian and German rivers in Q4 2023.

MerlinGroup is a leading, privately owned inland shipping company, founded in 1995 by Jan Kleine. The company specialises in the operation of inland shipping vessels, participation and investments in shipping projects. Their participation model includes providing management and administrative support to participating partners. With a growing fleet of 9 vessels, mainly container and dry cargo vessels, MerlinGroup operates mainly in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland.