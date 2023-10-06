2023 October 6 09:02

Port of Long Beach named ‘Best West Coast Seaport’

The Port of Long Beach has been named the Best West Coast Seaport in North America for the fifth year in a row by the readers of shipping trade publication Asia Cargo News, according to the company's release.

The honor was announced during the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards held Sept. 28 in Singapore. Asia Cargo News hosts and organizes the awards ceremony yearly to recognize the top seaports, shipping lines and other logistics industry leaders.

More than 15,000 readers of Asia Cargo News made the nominations for each category, then determined the winner from a list of eight finalists in each category. Find the full list of winners here.

“We are investing $2.2 billion during the next 10 years to upgrade our rail infrastructure, modernize terminals, deepen channels and enhance our operations to stay ahead of our competition,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bobby Olvera Jr.

