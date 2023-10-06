2023 October 6 09:19

Government to subsidise loans for the purchase of merchant ships by Russian companies

The preferential loan rate will be 4.5% per annum



The Russian Government launched the programme of subsidizing loans taken for the acquisition of merchant ships and the development of foreign trade activities, RIA Novosti reports citing the government resolution.



The preferential rate on loans will be 4.5% per annum. The difference between the real bank rate and the preferential rate will be compensated by the goverment, provided that it does not exceed 9 percentage points. A loan at a preferential rate can be granted for no more than seven years.



The actual amount of the subsidy allocated for the implementation of one project cannot exceed 15% of the total amount of the subsidy provided for the implementation of all projects.