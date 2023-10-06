2023 October 6 09:31

Russia agreed on the creation of its Navy’s permanent base in Abkhazia

Russia and Abkhazia signed an agreement to create a Navy's base in Ochamchira district



The Russian Federation and Abkhazia signed an agreement which envisages the creation of a permanent Russian Navy’s base in the Ochamchira district of the republic in the near future, President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania said in an interview with Izvestia.



“A small missile ship arrived and we boarded it. It’s a very modern ship with serious combat capabilities. We signed an agreement, and in the near future there will be a permanent base for the Russian Navy in the Ochamchira region,” the Abkhazia president was quoted as saying.



The Russian Navy’s missile corvette Tsiklon called at the Port of Sukhum with an official visit on September 29, 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Abkhazia said.



The Port of Ochamchira is located 5.1 nm from Cape Tamysh, at the mouth of the Dzhurkmur River. The entrance channel is about 725 meters long, and 50 meters wide. The actual depth in the middle part of the basin is 7 meters, and 5.7 meters in the shipping channel. The port is connected to the railway network of Abkhazia and the highway. The port’s 172.6-m long southern berth is used exclusively to provide moorings for boats and coast guard vessels.



After dredging the Port of Ochamchira can now accomodate large-tonnage vessels with a displacement of up to 13 000 tonnes. Previously, the port could receive ships with a deadweight of less than 3 000 tonnes. Engineering and extension works on the 195-m long northern berth of the Ochamchira port have also been completed.