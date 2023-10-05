RZD rail network’s nine-month box traffic rises 13.1% to 5.4 million TEUs
Container volume carried by RZD increased by 16% in September
The figures include 2.19 million TEUs carried by RZD in inland traffic (+16.6% year-on-year).
The number of loaded containers sent in all modes / destinations increased by 17.6% and exceeded 4 million TEUs. Rail containers carried 56 million tonnes of cargo (+14.6%) including: chemicals and soda: 601 800 TEUs (+4.3% year-on-year); timber cargo: 449 600 (+0.9%); automobiles and components: 341 900 (a 2.2 times increase); industrial goods: 320 200 (+0.5%); cars, machine tools, engines: 317.200 (+24.2%); hardware: 315 000 (+12.9%); paper: 272 700 (-1.1%); chemical and mineral fertilizers: 194.900 (an increase of 2.1 times); ferrous metals: 192 900 (+9.6%); construction cargo: 164 600 (+22.7%); other and consolidated cargo: 136 300 (+0.1%); non-ferrous metals: 100.100 (-0.1%); grain: 77 800 (an increase of 2.8 times); oil and petroleum products: 68 600 (+17.6%); fish: 26 100 (-4.5%); non-ferrous ore and sulfur raw materials: 23 300 (-15.3%); animal meat and butter: 20 300 (-0.4%); milling products: 15 500 (an increase of 1.8 times); potatoes, vegetables, fruits: 11 400 (an increase of 1.4 times); other food products: 229 000 (+29.3%).
RZD network transported 627 600 TEUs in all destinations in September, which is a 16.1-percent gain on the same month in 2022.
According to operational data, overall loading on the RZD network increased year-on-year by 0.6% in January through September 2023 to 926,8 million tonnes.