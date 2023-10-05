Antey Group’s live crab-laden ships bound for the Far East via the NSR
Asian countries are the largest consumers of fish, so the company has to look for new ways to deliver crab
All six vessels of Antey left Vladivostok for fishing in the Arctic Circle in mid-July 2023. Some of them are crab catchers, some are transport ships. The M/V Arktik was first to return to Primorye and was loaded with live Kamchatka crab in the Barents Sea.
The voyage from the Barents Sea to Primorsky Krai takes about 20-25 days, depending on weather conditions.
Previously, Antey Group ordered eight crab catchers under the ‘keel-per-quota’ scheme. The vessels are under construction at the Primorsky Krai based Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard. The crab catchers will operate in the Barents Sea. Some of newbuilds have already been launched.
According to the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, Russia is currently carrying out more than 660 different projects in the Russian Arctic. Some of them have state support. The declared investments exceeds 822.6 billion rubles. The projects helped create more than 25,000 jobs. Residents of the Russian Arctic actually invested more than 100 billion rubles into the economy of this huge region and created jobs for 7,800 local residents.
Antey Group is one of the largest Russian companies specialising in caching and processing crab, fish and in aquaculture. The Group owns a fleet of 52 ships with personnel more than 1,500 of crew members. The Group’s ships operate in the seas of the Far Eastern and Northern basins.