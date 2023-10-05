2023 October 5 18:03

Port of Oakland joins environmental non-profit Green Marine

Green Marine certified the Port of Oakland this week through its environmental program. The certification process supports the Port’s transition to zero emissions operations. The Port doubled down on its commitment to the environment by joining Green Marine earlier this year, according to the company's release.

Green Marine is a Canadian-based non-profit organization dedicated to advancing sustainable environmental practices throughout the maritime industry. Members are encouraged to adopt “concrete, measurable actions” beyond their regulatory requirements.

The prestigious Green Marine certification highlights and codifies the Port’s environmental achievements. The certification process includes a yearly self- assessment of the Port of Oakland’s environmental performance in nine areas. The self-assessment process is followed-up by a bi-yearly independent audit.

The Port of Oakland has made it a top priority to embark on a variety of projects to further the goal of achieving a zero emissions port by 2050, while planning for responsible growth. The Seaport Air Quality 2020 and Beyond Plan provided a framework to guide the decision-making process for projects targeting air quality, community health concerns and climate change.

The Green Marine certification will give the Port of Oakland a competitive advantage with customers who want to partner with ports that complement their environmental vision.

