Global Ports terminals in St. Petersburg handled 27 000 cars in April-September
The terminals were not engaged in imported cars handling from 2Q 2022 through April 2023
In the six-month period, 24 500 automobiles were unloaded at Great Port of St. Petersburg based marine terminals Petrolesport and First Container Terminal (PLP and FCT) of Global Ports, respectively. Another 2 500 units were handled at the Global Ports’ inland container depot Yanino Logistics Park, which is located on the border with St. Petersburg.
Global Ports is the leading container terminal operator in the Russian market. The Group owns and operates a unique network of marine container and multipurpose terminals (First Container Terminal / FCT, Petrolesport, Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company / VSC, Yanino Logistics Park, Ust-Luga Container Terminal / ULCT, Moby Dik) in two key marine container gateways. The Group’s main business is container handling. In addition, the Group handles a number of other types of cargo, including bulk, cars and other types of roll-on roll-off cargo. Overall bulk cargo throughput of Global Ports rose 13.7% to 3.6 million tonnes with container volume at 992 000 TEU in 2022. In the first six month of this year consolidated container throughput declined 22.6% to 611 000 TEU.