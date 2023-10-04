2023 October 4 17:24

MOL and EDF Renewables partner up for offshore wind and green hydrogen opportunities

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and EDF Renewables have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in acceleration of the development of offshore wind and related business and to encourage developments in Green Hydrogen.

EDF Renewables is an international energy company, active in more than 20 Countries, with a more than 10-year experience in offshore wind, including in leading technology development in floating wind. MOL is a leading shipping company combining extensive worldwide experience in the maritime sectors and offshore business.