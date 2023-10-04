2023 October 4 11:52

Port of Oakland reaches milestone for proposed Turning Basins Widening Project

The proposed Oakland Harbor Turning Basins Widening Navigation Project has reached another important milestone with the release of a Draft Environmental Impact Report (Draft EIR).

The Port of Oakland will host three public meetings during the 45-day public review and comment period to collect feedback from the community.

The proposed project includes widening both turning basins to accommodate vessels up to 1,310 feet in length. The benefits of widening the turning basins include:

• Safer navigation for large vessels already calling Oakland;

• Improved waterways resulting in more efficient goods movement;

• Reduced delays and vessel wait times;

• Improved flexibility for vessels to connect to shore power; and

• Reduced total vessel emissions.



When the Final EIR is complete, the Port’s Board of Commissioners will consider the EIR and determine if it was prepared in compliance with CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act).



