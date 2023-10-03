2023 October 3 15:58

Wasaline’s ferry operates one day a week on Gasum’s biogas

Wasaline will start operating with certified biogas one day a week from October 13, in preparation for the EU emissions trading system that will come into force next year, according to Gasum's release.

Biogas is more expensive than LNG (liquefied natural gas), the current primary fuel of M/S Aurora Botnia, but the company will cover the extra costs on behalf of its customers. With certified biogas, all Friday departures until Christmas will be climate neutral.

Wasaline has already reduced its CO2 emissions by 22 percent this year compared to last year. The use of biogas will further reduce CO2 emissions of Aurora Botnia. With four trips on Fridays, 18 percent of the total weekly departures will be operated with biogas. The biogas is supplied by Nordic energy company Gasum.