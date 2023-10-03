2023 October 3 13:22

LR, Cargill, Minerva Dry and NACKS team up to develop new energy efficient and methanol ready Kamsarmax bulk carrier design

Lloyd’s Register (LR), Cargill International, Minerva Dry Inc. and Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co Ltd (NACKS) have collaborated on the design of a Kamsarmax bulk carrier with methanol and rotor sail capability as the result of a Joint Development Project (JDP) established in 2022, according to LR's release.

The design will provide a new energy efficient bulk carrier at a time when ship owners and operators must consider their environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies in line with new and upcoming environmental regulations which mandate the limiting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The JDP included input on user requirements from one of the largest dry bulk operators, Cargill, and brings together the operational experience of ship owner Minerva Dry with the design expertise of leading Chinese shipyard NACKS. LR acted as a trusted adviser throughout the joint development project as the sole classification society for the design of this unique vessel.



