RZD launches express container train to the Port of Novorossiysk
In Novorossiysk, the rail service to connect with express shipping lines to India, the UAE and the Southeast Asia countries
The pilot container train was dispatched October 1 from Kaluga Oblast based Vorsino Station to Novorossiysk. The train consisted entirely of container platforms designed to travel at a speed of 140 km/h. This allows the train to move almost twice as fast as conventional container trains.
Transit time to Novorossiysk is about a day, like a high-speed passenger train. In Novorossiysk, the railway service perfectly connects with express shipping lines to India, the UAE and the countries of Southeast Asia.
On its first trip to Novorossiysk, the train of 20 container platforms delivered 80 large-capacity containers. The platforms were provided by the Federal Freight Company. RZD developed a traffic schedule and prepared locomotives capable of achieving the specified speed.