2023 October 3 12:51

Construction of the first part of the national hydrogen network on the Tweede Maasvlakte in Rotterdam to start on October 27

King Willem-Alexander will perform the starting ceremony for the construction of the first part of the national hydrogen network on the Tweede Maasvlakte in Rotterdam on the afternoon of Friday 27 October. This national hydrogen network will connect major industrial clusters in the Netherlands with each other and with Germany and Belgium from 2030 onwards and will be realised by Gasunie subsidiary HyNetwork Services.



The first part of the hydrogen network, a stretch of more than 30 kilometres, runs in Rotterdam from the Tweede Maasvlakte to Pernis, and is expected to be operational in 2025. The national network will eventually have a length of 1,200 kilometres and will largely consist of existing natural gas pipelines that will be reused. The network will have connections to large-scale hydrogen production facilities, import terminals in the seaports and companies in the Netherlands and abroad that will use hydrogen to become more sustainable.