2023 October 3 09:37

Outfitting of ST 192 factory freezer trawler Kapitan Martynov is under way at Admiralty Shipyards

This is the fourth trawler in a series being built for Russian Fishery under 'quota-per-keel' scheme





Photo courtesy of Admiralty Shipyards



The planned work will last for three weeks. Then the Kapitan Martynov will be towed out to Admiralty Shipyards to be prepared for the shipyard’s sea trials.



“We have managed to substitute the sanctioned marine components, including large equipment. Our company promptly concluded agreements with alternative contractors, and the series construction goes ahead,” the Admiralty Shipyards General Director said.

“Today, the assembly of hulls for two more trawlers (Kapitan Yunak, Mekhanik Shcherbakov) is carried out on the shipyard’s slipways,“ he added.



Russian Fishery accepted delivery of the third serial trawler Mekhanik Sizov this August. The newbuild arrived in Vladivostok in early September, sailing via the Northern Sea Route (NSR). On September 21, the trawler began fishing trials around the South Kuril Islands.



The first and second factory freezer trawlers of Project ST 192 (Kapitan Vdovichenko, Mekhanic Maslak) are now fishing in the Sea of Okhotsk.



The contract for the construction of large-tonnage factory freezer trawlers of Project ST 192 for Russian Fishery Company was signed in October 2017 under the presidential programme "extra fishing quotas in exchange for investments in newbuilds" ('quota-per-keel' principle). The serial trawlers are laid down in pairs, two vessels per year. The Kapitan Martynov keel laying was held on August 5, 2020. Flag raising ceremony on the trawler is scheduled for January 2024.

Key particulars of Project SТ 192: capacity of cargo holds: 5,620 cbm; LOA: 108.2 m; BOA: 21 m; endurance (fuel): 45 days; crew: up to 155 people including the fish processing factory personnel; cruising speed: 16 knots. RS class notation: KM(*) IA Super (hull) Ice3 (machinery) AUT1 REF BWM(T) Fishing Vessel.