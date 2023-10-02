2023 October 2 15:30

SCZONE receives 24 Japanese companies willing to invest in various sectors

Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), received a business delegation from Japanese companies working in the field of renewable energy, green fuel, and various industries headed by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), to participate in a meeting SCZONE organized on this promising sector. In the presence of representatives of the Egyptian-Japanese Business Council (EJBC), the Japan Organization for the Development of New Energy and Industrial Technology, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the Japanese Ambassador in Cairo. In addition to the remarkable presence of companies that have signed framework agreements or MoUs with SCZONE to establish green fuel projects within the zone.

The meeting discussed joint cooperation between JETRO and SCZONE and ways to enhance investment in the industrial sectors targeted to be localized within SCZONE ports and industrial zones and attract Japanese investments to them. In addition to discussions on cooperation in green energy projects between both sides and supporting small and emerging projects. As well as introducing the Japanese business community to SCZONE’s success partners in the green fuel sector and the details of their planned projects in this field.

During the meeting, representatives of TAQA Arabia, Globaleq Africa, Mediterranean Energy Partners, Scatec, Maersk, BP, Fortescue, Zero Waste, ACWA Power, Total Eren & Enara Group Consortium, and India’s Ocior Energy gave presentations on their projects to be established within SCZONE, including estimated investments, production capacity, job opportunities, and some other technical details.

This was followed by other presentations from representatives of the Japanese Business Delegation, which amounted to 24 companies and institutions working in various fields such as engineering industries, utilities, financing services, maritime transport, consulting, and some government organizations, where representatives of these institutions expressed their willingness to invest in SCZONE in these sectors and future bilateral cooperation.

After the meeting, the delegation visited the Egypt Hydrogen Plant, the first project in Africa to produce green fuel, which was inaugurated during the COP27 held in Egypt in November 2022, and then headed to Sokhna Port to inspect the works at the port’s berths.