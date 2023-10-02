2023 October 2 14:13

Cepsa begins distributing biofuels at the Port of Barcelona with the largest supply to date

Cepsa, a supplier of energy for maritime transport in Spain, has undertaken the largest supply of second-generation biofuels to date at the Port of Barcelona, according to the company's release. This operation, conducted on a 350-meter-long container vessel operated by Hapag-Lloyd in the Mediterranean, marks the energy company's inaugural venture in Barcelona and positions the Port of Barcelona as a key player in the decarbonization of maritime transportation.

The supplied biodiesel contains a 24% sustainable component, which will prevent the emission of 2,860 tons of CO2, equivalent to planting 34,300 trees. This biofuel has been produced from used cooking oils.

According to Samir Fernández, director of Marine Fuel Solutions at Cepsa, “second-generation biofuels can be used in ships without the need for modifications to their engines, and they have a high potential for reducing CO2 emissions compared to conventional fossil fuels, achieving a reduction of up to 90%, which makes them an ideal immediate solution. That’s why we want to make them available in all the ports in which we operate and lead their production in this decade to help our customers meet their own decarbonization challenges.”

The use of biofuels enables shipping companies to stay ahead of the objectives of the European Union and the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Specifically, the European Commission’s Fit for 55 package includes the “Fuel EU Maritime” legislative initiative, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity in maritime transport by 2% in 2025, 6% in 2030 and 80% in 2050, compared to 2020 levels, through the use of sustainable fuels. Concurrently, the IMO has recently updated its strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in maritime transportation, establishing ambitious targets that will incrementally rise from 20% in 2030 to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, compared to 2008 levels.

Cepsa has a diversified portfolio of solutions to facilitate the decarbonization of maritime transport. In addition to biofuels, it includes products such as liquefied natural gas (LNG). Moreover, Cepsa will be able to supply synthetic marine fuels, such as green ammonia or methanol, in the future. The company will produce them within the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, the largest green hydrogen project in Europe.



