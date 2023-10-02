2023 October 2 13:45

Stellamar launches the second unit of a series of 12 plug-in hybrid coasters ordered by ESL Shipping's subsidiary

Stellamar, the second unit of a series of 12 plug-in hybrid coasters ordered by ESL Shipping's subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping was launched on October 1st at Chowgule Shipyard.



Currently, the shipyard is full of activity as construction progresses on six vessels at various stages. The first vessel, Electramar, is nearing completion and is undergoing the final phases of outfitting. Following the successful launch, the hull sections of the Ecomar will be moved to the slipway for assembly. The steel cutting for the sixth vessel, Terramar, commenced in late June, while the fifth vessel, Maximar, had its keel laid at the end of July.

Electramar is expected to be ready for delivery this autumn, marking the beginning of a consistent flow of new vessels to AtoB@C Shipping's fleet. Every three months, a new vessel will follow, until all twelve units are successfully delivered. The final vessel is estimated to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.