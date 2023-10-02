  • Home
  • 2023 October 2 13:07

    Russian Gov’t gives go-ahead to the Arkhangelsk Transport Hub development project

    The plan includes the construction of a new deep-water terminal in the seaport of Arkhangelsk, renewal of the icebreaking fleet and ice-class ships

    The Government of the Russian Federation has approved a comprehensive plan for the development of the Arkhangelsk Transport Hub until 2035, the government press office said on its Telegram messenger channel.

    The Ministry of Transport is in charge of overseeing the construction of a new terminal in the Port of Arkhangelsk. The terminal projected capacity is 25 million tonnes per year by 2040. To terminal project envisages the creation of a deep-sea basin in the Dvina Bay of the White Sea.

    The construction of the terminal and deep-sea sea basin will be executed in several phases. Phase 1: Investors and the government of the Arkhangelsk oblast must develop an investment declaration in 2024, and Rosmorrechflot will review it; Phase 2: the development of project documentation should be completed and construction should begin in 2025–2026; Phase 3: the new terminal and deep-water area of the seaport of Arkhangelsk is scheduled for entering service in 2031.

    The plan provides for the construction of a marine terminal on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago for the shipment of lead and zinc concentrate. It is planned to be put into operation in 2026.

    The plan also includes the renewal of the icebreaking fleet and ice-class vessels. The authorities agreed on the creation of a scientific expedition vessel of NES 126 Project, which will ensure the operation of hard-to-reach meteorological stations of Roshydromet and environmental monitoring in the Arctic.

    Other activities within the plan, include the development of railway and automobile road infrastructure, in particular the construction of new access roads and bridges to the existing and new terminals of the Arkhangelsk seaport, as well as the development of engineering infrastructure, digitalization, safety of navigation in the waters of the Arkhangelsk transport hub, human resources and scientific potential of employees.

