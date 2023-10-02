2023 October 2 12:31

Factory freezer trawler “Kapitan Sokolov” sets out for sea trials in the Gulf of Finland

Severnaya Verf builds the fishing vessel for Norebo Group





Photo courtesy of United Shipbuilding Corp



Severnaya Verf Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) which is building the "Kapitan Sokolov" a Project 170701 factory freezer trawler for NOREBO Group now started sea trials of the vessel in the Gulf of Finland near the island of Gogland. The ship's main systems tests will continue for two weeks, the USC press office said.



Employees of Severnaya Verf, representatives of NOREBO, experts of RS and contractors of Severnaya Verf are taking part in the sea trials procedures. Specialists will conduct maneuvering tests, check the trawler’s cruising speed, and the correct operation of the ship’s systems.



The Kapitan Sokolov is the lead ship of Project 170701 series of 10 factory freezer trawlers. The trawler keel laying was held at the shipyard on November 23, 2018, with a launching ceremony held September 1, 2020. Earlier, Igor Orlov Severnaya Verf Shipyard General Director has said that delivery of the lead trawler is scheduled for 2022.



The series of ocean factory freezer trawlers being built by Severnaya Verf Shipyard for NOREBO includes ten vessels. Six ships of the series will operate in the Northern Basin, four ships – in the Far East Basin.



General characteristics: LOA: 81.6 m, beam: 16 m, cruising speed: 15 knots, displacement – 5,500 tonne, main engine rated power – 6.2 MW, production capacity - 150 tonnes of fish per day, freezing capacity: 100 tonnes of fish per day.





Credit: The USC Telegram messenger channel



The trawlers will be equipped with a plant for waste-free processing of fish and an automated palletizing system. The trawlers will feature high energy efficiency.



This is the first time when a new hull architecture was applied in building Russian fishing vessels: a capsule-shaped bow shape with an Enduro Bow tip, which increased the onboard space and improved the vessel seaworthiness.



Severnaya Verf Shipyard (part of USC) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.



Established in 1997, NOREBO is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group incorporates 16 fishing companies based in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.