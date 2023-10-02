RZD’s YTD freight loading edges up to 926.8 million tonnes
There was a decline in loading of timber, crude oil and products, with grain volume growth
According to RZD operational data, the total freight loaded in Jan-Sept included 262.8 million tonnes of coal (+0.9%); 8.6 million tonnes of coke (+10.8%); 156.7 million tonnes of oil and oil products (-2.1%); 84 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-3.1%); 51 million tonnes of ferrous metals (+1.1%); 10.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+4.1%); 47.1 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+3.9%); 19.2 million tonnes of cement (-2.1%); 20.4 million tonnes of timber cargo (-17.9%); 23.2 million tonnes of grain (+42.9%); 101.2 million tonnes of construction cargo (+0.2%); 13.6 million tonnes of non-ferrous ore and sulfur raw materials (-2.2%); 16.3 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-5.5%); 23.8 million tonnes of industrial raw materials and molding materials (-0.5%); 88.5 million tonnes of the rest, including cargo in containers (+5.6%).
Year-to-date freight traffic has increased as compared to the same period last year by 1% and reached 1987.7 billion tariff t/km, while taking into account the mileage of empty railroad cars – by 0.1%, to 2467.2 billion t/km.
Loading in September 2023 reached 100.9 million tonnes (+0.2% on the same month of 2022). Freight traffic decreased by 1.1% - to 211.4 billion tariff t/km, while taking into account the mileage of empty railroad cars - by 1.7%, to 261.7 billion t/km.