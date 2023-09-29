2023 September 29 18:03

Holland America Line completes shore power connectivity installation across fleet

With the completion of shore power installation on Volendam, Holland America Line’s entire fleet is now shore power-capable. Volendam completed installation in Vancouver, British Columbia, and connected to the port’s shoreside electricity for the first full day on Sept. 27.

The cruise line began converting ships to have shore power connectivity in 2006 with its four Vista Class ships; its Pinnacle Class ships (Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam) all were built with shore power systems installed, and the Signature Class ships (Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam) were launched with a partial installation that has since been completed.

As a part of its sustainability initiatives, Holland America Line uses shore power, also referred to as cold ironing, to reduce emissions and noise in port. Shore power works by plugging the ship into a dockside source, and the power source enables the ship to run all electrical equipment on board without using the ship’s engines. Holland America Line can connect in more than 18 ports worldwide, with more than 25 additional ports actively constructing shore power facilities or investigating the option to do so.

Ports that Holland America Line ships visit with shore power include Juneau, Alaska; New York; San Francisco and San Diego, California; Seattle, Washington; Halifax, Montreal and Vancouver, Canada; Bergen, Ålesund and Kristiansand, Norway; Kiel, Germany; and Shanghai and Xiamen, China. In 2024, the port of Rotterdam is expected to be shore-power ready, allowing Holland America Line ships to connect in another of its major ports.

To reduce food loss and waste, Holland America Line installed biodigesters that use oxygen, water and microorganisms to break down and liquify uneaten food to be sustainably released back to nature. This process helps to reduce methane and carbon dioxide emissions created by the ocean’s natural food decomposition processes. Food waste dehydrators offer an alternate method of food waste processing that has the potential to reduce waste volume by about 90%. Dehydrators will be installed fleet wide on Holland America Line by the end of 2023 to reduce the overall volume of organic waste.